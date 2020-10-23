WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Shows Off Her Figure & Celebrates Halloween Season In Various Cosplays

WWE superstar Zelina Vega took to Twitter this week and celebrated the Halloween season with collages of her favorite cosplaying experiences, much to the delight of her 377,000 followers.

In the first collage, the WWE superstar shared images of her dressed as Vampirella, League of Legends‘ Jinx and other niche pop-culture creations. The snaps showed off her legs and toned physique while highlighting her love for her inspirations.

In the second, she paid homage to Green Lantern and various anime and video game characters. Her cat also made an appearance in one of the photos, displaying its own propensity for dress-up.

The third collage saw her put her own spin on Pikachu, Catwoman, Queen Akasha and other popular figures from the world of pop culture. This one also featured a cat dressed up in Pokemon attire, suggesting that Vega’s pets share her enthusiasm for cosplay.

In the fourth collage, she rocked three bikinis that showed off her athletic physique. In these photos, she was dressed up as characters such as Jade from Mortal Kombat and D.va from Overwatch.

Vega stated that Halloween is her favorite time of year in the accompanying caption. She also asked her followers to share which characters they’ll be dressing up as this year. While many of them did, the comments section was mainly full of appreciation for Vega’s photos.

Halloween is my favorite holiday ☺️ what are you going to be for Halloween? Here’s some of my favorite cosplays! Got some more coming up!

Starlight, Mr. Mime, Nurse Joy…. & more! #SpookySeason ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/8GeKkkh1ZJ — ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 21, 2020

“Your creativity and ability to make every costume look great is inspiring! Thank you for sharing [and] can’t wait to see what you decide this year,” wrote one of her many admirers.

“Vampirella is tops by far. Gotta love that you went for such a niche character,” noted a second tweeter, impressed with the Friday Night SmackDown superstar’s geek credentials.

The Vampirella attire was complimented a few times by her followers, with some of them speaking highly of the comics and loving the fact Vega reads them as well.

While most of Vega’s admirers showed their appreciation for the outfits she showcased, others chimed in with recommendations for future ideas for her to try out.

“I’d love to see you cosplay as Rampart from Apex Legends! I think you’d nail it,” stated a third Twitter user. It remains to be seen if Vega will take the suggestion on board, but she did reveal plans for other cosplays in her post.

Vega regularly uses social media to delight her supporters with stunning imagery. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she rocked a pink bikini and flaunted her curves recently to promote her YouTube channel, which she hosts with husband Aleister Black.