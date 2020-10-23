Ireland Baldwin Goes Topless But For 2 Strategically Placed ‘I Voted’ Stickers: ‘Voting Is Cool’

Ireland Baldwin stunned fans with an attention-demanding political statement as she went topless for a shot posted to Instagram on Thursday. The model had stripped down to just a pair of trousers for the photoshoot, but used two strategically placed “I voted” stickers to cover her modesty and avoid being flagged by the social media platform’s nudity censor.

The social media star sported khaki trousers for the racy photoshoot, while her decision to go topless meant the tattoos that dot her arm were on full display. The inkings included a Hello Kitty tattoo, as well as a snake, a vampire mouth, and an intricate floral design in black and white. Ireland wore her blond shoulder-length locks down and straight from a center parting, while faint tan lines were visible on her chest and shoulders.

Ireland had chosen a particularly idyllic spot for the photoshoot. She stood in front of a swimming pool that incorporated a small waterfall feature, and a number of palm trees were visible in the backdrop. Chopped up tree trunks, a strip of grass, and a stripy towel were also visible in the backdrop, while the top of a blue house could be seen over a white wall.

In the first slide of the multi-shot upload, Ireland hooked her thumbs into the pockets of her loose trousers, and wore a blank expression on her pretty face. The second image saw her stretch up to the sky with both hands — a pose which showed off a small inking underneath her left breast and highlighted her flat stomach. She closed her eyes and wore a wide smile on her face. In the third and final snap, Ireland crossed her arms across her torso and cupped her boobs as she glanced to her right with a playful expression.

Ireland’s caption labeled voting “cool” and also alluded to having “disproportionate boobs” — a statement many of her fans took issue with in the comments section.

“Shut up they’re not disproportionate,” wrote one fan.

“Ummm you’re literally perfect,” contributed another follower.

“Those are gorgeous!,” commented a third fan, who added a heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

Ireland often takes to Instagram to show off her enviable model’s body. As The Inquisitr reported, the influencer last week shared a racy snap of herself rocking barely-there red lingerie. The bra featured half cups which struggled to contain Ireland’s voluptuous curves, and the tiny mesh panties did not leave much to the imagination, with thin ribbons holding them in place. You can see the post here.