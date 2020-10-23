Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slays In A Revealing Lace Lingerie Set

Rosie's bra and panties had a vintage look.

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley used her fantastic figure to show off an elegant and sexy lingerie set from her own collection of intimate apparel, and her 11.7 million Instagram followers rewarded this decision with over 110,000 likes.

Rosie, 33, rose to fame modeling bras, panties, and wings for Victoria’s Secret as one of the brand’s famed Angels, but she’s since created her own line of lingerie in collaboration with retailer Marks & Spencer. In a pair of photos, she splendidly sold a two-piece set from her Rosie collection.

She wore a black balcony bra crafted out of fine sheer mesh that molded to her curves, showing off the natural shape of her beautiful body. The undergarment featured supportive underwire and seamed cups with an arched design that gave the piece a romantic look. The neckline also enhanced Rosie’s ample cleavage. Intricate floral embroidery added a vintage touch, and French-designed scalloped lace was another contribution to the brassiere’s decadent appearance. A tiny gold medallion hung above a small cutout on the center gore.

Rosie’s matching panties featured a classic hip-hugger design with a thin elastic waistband. The bottoms were crafted from stretchy opaque fabric that fit her form like a second skin. The material was decorated with the same floral pattern as her bra. The leg openings arched all the way up to the waistband to showcase her toned thighs. A touch of lace trimmed the sides, and another piece of gold hardware finished the look.

Rosie kept her accessories understated and minimal, with her only visible jewelry being a diamond solitaire necklace. Her blond tresses were fashioned in soft, tousled curls that spilled over her right shoulder. This side was illuminated by the natural light flooding in from a window. She stood next to the white curtains covering it, reaching out so that her right hand was hidden in the fabric’s folds.

She was photographed from a low angle, which made her look powerful and even more statuesque. She turned her body in a way that emphasized the curve of her back, her toned stomach’s flat shape, and the swells of her pert posterior. The mirrored surface of a cabinet behind her provided a peek at the cheeky back of her underwear.

As her photo was snapped, the model parted her plump pout and narrowed her eyes just a touch to make her facial expression look seductive. Rosie’s post included a second photo that provided a closer look at her intimate apparel, as well as her taut midriff.

“It’s beautiful. You look great!” read one rave review of the model’s post.

“Such a cute set!!” another fan wrote in the comments section.

“Wow doesn’t even look like you’ve had a baby,” a third admirer added.

Rosie has shown time and time again that she has no qualms about flaunting her enviable figure. In previous Instagram post, she was shown posing topless and rocking a pair of unbuttoned pants.