Perrie Edwards Wows Fans In Black Bra & Cropped Jacket For New Little Mix Video

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, recently dropped a music video with the band for their new single, “Sweet Melody,” and used the social media platform to show off the outfit she wore.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a black bra that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She wrapped herself up in a cropped jacket of the same color that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. Edwards styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a full fringe. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish.

As seen in the video, which you can watch here, the entertainer completed her look with baggy black pants that were decorated with tassels hanging off. Edwards tucked the item of clothing into her boots.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist-up in front of a plain backdrop. Edwards raised one hand to the side of her locks and held her bottoms with the other. The X Factor winner gazed directly at the camera lens and sported a sultry expression.

In the next slide, Edwards tilted her head to the right and poked her tongue out.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Heidi North and hairstylist Aaron Carlo for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 735,000 likes and over 8,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“i’m so annoyed at u for literally suiting every single hairstyle, how is that possible,” one user wrote.

“the song is an absolute banger! so proud. we’re not ready for this album,” another person shared.

“might not make it until tomorrow if you’re gonna keep posting pics like that hun,” remarked a third fan.

“look at this perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Little Mix’s official YouTube channel, the “Sweet Melody” music video has been watched over half a million times within a matter of hours.

In August, the group treated their fans to a video for their previous single, “Holiday.” As reported by The Inquisitr, Edwards rocked a dangling beaded headpiece over the top of her blond hair. She wowed in a white crop top with short sleeves and matching bikini bottoms. The chart-topping singer accessorized with numerous rings and a thin nose ring.