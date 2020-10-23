Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back At Her And Halsey’s CMT Performance Critics: ‘Politely Shut Up’

Kelsea's hitting back after her sultry duet.

Kelsea Ballerini clapped back this week at those who criticized her and Halsey’s sassy performance of their duet, “The Other Girl,” during Wednesday’s (October 21) CMT Awards.

The star took to Twitter one day after their appearance and said she’d been called out by trolls over the pop-leaning influence of the song and their skimpy outfit choices.

Kelsea shared a selfie, giving the camera a smile in a green and turquoise tie-dye sweater with clear, reflective glasses. She lied down on her couch and gave the camera a thumbs up with her blond hair pulled back.

“After reading way too many comments, I’d like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more ‘real’ than others when it comes from an honest place,” she wrote on the photo, which can be seen here.

Kelsea then addressed the trolls who commented on their outfit choices.

“Women can wear whatever we want and shouldn’t be called names and criticized for it, and… if you don’t have something nice to say, politely shut up,” the 27-year-old said, captioning the photo with a cowboy emoji.

The two performed in a bar set-up inspired by the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly, starring Tyra Banks and Piper Perabo.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The “Homecoming Queen” hitmaker rocked a halter-neck leather top with a corset-style lace-up that stretched vertically over her chest and leather short shorts. She paired it with high-heeled fringed boots and had a belt with a large silver buckle around her waist. She had her blond hair down and styled to create a wet-look.

Halsey wowed in a cropped Von Dutch top that flashed her toned tummy with black PVC leggings featuring a criss-cross lace-up up both legs. She sported pink knee-high boots and wore her hair in braids that were half up and cascade down her back.

The sultry performance saw the duo dance seductively while keeping their distance from one another in line with social distancing guidelines. Halsey danced on the bar and played the role of the bar tender while Kelsea strut in front of it, dipping to the floor and showing off her toned and tanned legs.

It brought in some mixed responses from fans.

“Kelsea is trying to be Carrie Underwood with the legs!! Stop it doesn’t work for you, smoldering looks, strip club moves doesn’t fit with country music, at least try and sound country or just go ahead and move to pop!!” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Dude, I loved this. kelsea and Halsey are so freaking good together,” another disagreed, with a heart eye emoji.

Before the show, Kelsea hit the red carpet in a super short silver sequin dress with long sleeves and strappy heels.