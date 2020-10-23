‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Appear To Be Wistful For The Show’s Epic Ballroom Troupe Dance Numbers

They miss the excitement of the large-scale performances.

Dancing with the Stars fans appear to be wistful for the epic ballroom dance numbers previously performed by the show’s troupe during past seasons. Their comments came after the show posted a throwback image from 2019 that showed several members of the cast, including former The Office star Kate Flannery, dressed as Pennywise from the horror film It.

This particular photograph featured Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, and Kate as they worked together in a dance freestyle set to the Beyonce song “Sweet Dreams.” Under the moniker of Team Trick, the women appeared as the frightening film clown while the men of the team, who included competitors Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell, and Sean Spicer, were their innocent, sleeping victims. During that episode, the celebrities were divided into opposing groups in an attempt to demonstrate their ability to learn extra choreography and perform with others in a cohesive manner.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that dominate the ballroom this season, it is unlikely the celebrities who are competing for a mirrorball this year will work together on team dances. During performances, the celebs and their pro dancers sit alone in an upper area of the ballroom, socially distant from one another. They are also apart when on stage together for the series’ weekly eliminations.

However, this did not deter fans from wistfully recalling the amazing professionals who make up the troupe. They were a key element of the show in seasons past as they demonstrated their abilities during Dancing with the Stars’ opening number as well as performances throughout a particular episode. Other viewers stated it appeared an essential part of Dancing with the Stars was missing without giving the professionals their own chance to shine each week. Several fans added they missed both Lindsay and Witney, who did not return this season as both are currently pregnant with their first children.

Fans took to the comments section of the share to express their feelings about the many changes that have occurred throughout this particular season.

“I really miss the troupe. I hope you can bring them back after COVID,” wrote one fan.

“Miss the pro numbers so much!! Why were they taken out??” questioned a second follower.

“I miss the old format. The costumes aren’t as good. Some don’t seem to fit correctly. Not enough focus on the dancers,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Miss the opening numbers with the pros this year. Bring it back!!” stated a fourth fan.