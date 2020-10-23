NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade Paul George To Rockets For Russell Westbrook, ‘Fadeaway World’ Suggests

According to a recent list of trade ideas involving Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, the team could send the six-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets in a deal that would allow it to acquire Russell Westbrook.

As explained on Thursday by Fadeaway World, the suggested transaction is based on the idea of having the Clippers’ other superstar forward, Kawhi Leonard, teaming up with a more “similar” type of player who is also a regular All-NBA selection. However, instead of a straight-up swap of top-tier players, the outlet recommended a trade that would send George and Patrick Beverley to Houston in exchange for Westbrook and Eric Gordon.

Talking about how the hypothetical deal could benefit the Clippers, the publication speculated that Westbrook has the athleticism and playmaking ability to make the team’s offense more dynamic. This, as noted, would him to “unlock the rest of the roster’s abilities” and potentially lead his teammates to the NBA Finals. While Fadeaway World also pointed out that he had a subpar stint in the league’s Orlando, Florida, bubble, the 31-year-old was slowed down by a quad injury during that time and was still able to put up his usual big numbers in regular-season action.

Gordon’s ability to shoot from long range was highlighted as his most prominent skill, one that could come in handy for a championship contender such as the Clippers. The veteran guard was also described as someone who is used to playing alongside ball-dominant superstars, given how he has spent several years teaming with James Harden in Houston.

Harry How / Getty Images

As for the Rockets, Fadeaway World wrote that the idea of George teaming up with Harden is “interesting,” as the latter star hasn’t teamed up with a quality two-way wing since he and Kevin Durant were still with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The publication predicted that he could “fit into any offense” while giving the Rockets’ roster a “new look” and contributing on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Beverley’s perimeter defense and outside shooting were listed as the two things he could bring to the table if the suggested transaction becomes a reality.

Both George and Westbrook have been featured in multiple trade rumors since the end of the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently opined that the Clippers should see if they can get “two solid players” in exchange for George, thus allowing Leonard to stand out as the club’s No. 1 option. Westbrook, on the other hand, has mainly been linked to the New York Knicks, who have been rumored to be among the teams that could make a move him if he gets put on the trading block.