Kylie Jenner Showcases Bombshell Curves As She Embraces Spooky Season In Orange Leather Dress

Kylie Jenner put her famous hourglass figure on display in a tight orange leather dress as she embraced “all things Halloween.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her own chic twist on spooky season to Instagram on Thursday.

Kylie’s pumpkin-hued dress was wrapped tightly around her voluptuous curves, and featured a quirky asymmetrical neckline. The sleeves had a soft batwing cut, and were baggy around her upper arms but tighter around her forearms. The garment made the most of Kylie’s tiny waist, as the material had a belted effect around the middle, while the piece’s super short miniskirt finished at her upper thighs, putting a serious amount of shapely leg on display.

The social media star teamed the revealing one-piece with silver stilettos with an interesting design that left Kylie’s heels bare. Thin silver straps crossed her feet and criss-crossed up her shin, ramping up the sex appeal of the ensemble, while a small light orange purse with a chunky strap was propped up against her left thigh. She wore her light brown hair in sleek, loose waves with a side parting, and tucked her locks behind her shoulders.

It wasn’t just Kylie’s outfit that gave off Halloween vibes. The reality star gave a subtle nod to the spooky holiday in the form of a small skull plant pot on the mantel behind her. The creepy ornament was joined by a tiny white pumpkin and three small tulips. Kylie reclined in an armchair in front of a roaring fire for the photo. A large screen TV hung on the wall above the fireplace, and the gray stone floor was partially covered by a furry cream rug.

Kylie sat with her long legs crossed to make the most of her toned pins, and draped each arm over the arms of the chair. She looked off to her right as the photo was snapped, giving followers a glance at her stunning side profile.

Many of the cosmetic mogul’s 198 million followers took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the fall-themed look.

“Absolutely gorgeous!,” wrote one fan, who added an orange heart emoji to their words.

“Everything,” commented another, alongside a fire emoji.

“Can’t wait to see your costumes this Halloween,” wrote a third admirer, referring to the fact that Kylie often goes all out for the spooky holiday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kylie had embraced a different theme on Instagram, as she shared a photo of herself in leopard print. As The Inquisitr reported, the businesswoman wore skintight leopard print leggings and a complementary bra as she hyped up Kylie Cosmetics’ new leopard collection. You can see the post here.