Leigh-Anne Pinnock Stuns Fans In One-Shouldered Crop Top For New Little Mix Video

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram to update fans with some new photos of herself. The singer, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, released a music video with the band for their new single, “Sweet Melody,” and used the social media platform to show off the outfit she wore.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a one-shouldered black crop top that featured one long sleeve. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Pinnock paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pants of the same color. She rocked sneakers and wrapped black looking tape around her neck, right arm, and stomach to complete her look. Pinnock styled her long dark curly hair down and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist-up in front of a plain backdrop. Pinnock rested both her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, The X Factor winner was photographed in a dark warehouse location with one hand on her hip.

In the third frame, Pinnock parted her legs and placed one hand to the side of her head, which was tilted to the right slightly.

In the fourth and final pic, the entertainer kicked her left leg up and sported a fierce expression.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 255,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“Can’t believe I’m still alive after these pictures,” one user wrote.

“YOU DID NOT HAVE TO SNAP LIKE THIS WTH,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“babe this is too much for me,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“OMG @leighannepinnock u look amazing,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Little Mix’s official YouTube channel, the “Sweet Melody” music video has been watched over a million times in a matter of hours. You can check it out here.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed a one-shouldered, black leather jumpsuit that featured one long sleeve ahead of Little Mix’s new talent show, The Search. Pinnock wrapped a rope belt with tassels around her waist and opted for black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. For the occasion, she sported her dark straight hair in a high ponytail.