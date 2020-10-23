Salma Hayek Stuns In Glamorous Throwback: ‘Orange Is The Perfect Color For October’

Salma Hayek celebrated “throwback Thursday” on Instagram with a dazzling photo wherein she looked sensational in a strapless, low-cut dress. The snapshot was closely cropped to her gorgeous face and abundant décolletage, merely teasing a glimpse of the chic outfit. However, fans could notice the number clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous assets in addition to leaving an eyeful of cleavage on display.

The Like a Boss star cut a glamorous figure in the shot, rocking an elegant faux-fur wrap in a bright-white color that added a sophisticated touch to her attire. She accessorized with statement drop-down earrings, pulling up her hair into a chic bun to allow the opulent jewelry to be seen. This left her supple neck on show for her audience to admire and flaunted her chiseled collar bone.

The dress was a dark orange hue that coordinated with her bold lipstick, flattering her skin tone and dark tresses. In her caption, Salma pointed out that the shade was ideal for Halloween season, adding a festive touch with a Jack-O-Lantern emoji.

“No, orange is the perfect color for YOU. Beautiful,” one follower commented on the post, regarding her words.

“Pumpkin chic!” quipped another Instagram user, mirroring Salma’s choice of emoji.

As one eagle-eyed fan astutely observed, the upload was an iconic photo of Salma captured in 1997, when the actress attended Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party along with a slew of celebrities. In the snap, the From Dusk till Dawn star was being interviewed and leaned forward towards the microphone, showcasing her sculpted shoulders.

As usual, Salma penned her caption both in English and Spanish. She added a “tbt” hashtag.

The update received a lot of love from her over 16.4 million followers, racking up more than 301,500 likes and 1,500-plus comments overnight. Plenty of her online admirers dropped gushing messages and loving emoji in the comments section of the post, complimenting the ageless beauty and dubbing her a “goddess.” Some fans declared orange was their favorite color, while others assured Salma she looked “incredible” in any shade.

“You are like the good wine…….!!!!!” wrote one person.

“Still looking beautiful as ever… I’ve had a crush on you for years,” chimed in another smitten fan.

Salma — who turned 54 on September 2 — has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with a slew of humorous and captivating posts as of late. Just three days ago, the Frida star shared a funny selfie which created the illusion that she could almost touch the moon with her finger. The photo can be viewed here.