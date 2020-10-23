Tia Mowry Reveals Dramatic New Look As She Goes Blond

The 'Sister, Sister' star has has a bold transformation.

Tia Mowry (also known by her married name of Tia Mowry-Hardrict) showed off a bold new look on Instagram this week as she unveiled her dramatic hair transformation. The actress shared a selfie with her 8.1 million followers on October 22 as she revealed she’d gone blond and got bangs.

The former Sister, Sister star posed in front of a plain gray background and struck a pose as she held on to the camera with both hands. Tia gave a sultry look and turned her head slightly to her right.

After previously sporting dark longer locks, she proudly flaunted her chic new bob that skimmed her shoulders. The much lighter look appeared to have darker roots and perfectly framed her face with blunt bangs that fell just below her eyebrows.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s twin squinted her smokey eyes slightly and rocked a ribbed, green camouflage print top with a high neck. It appeared to have balloon sleeves from her shoulders to her elbows.

She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and tagged her makeup and hair stylist Julianne Kaye on the photo. The 42-year-old didn’t confirm if the big change was a wig or something more permanent, but used three hashtags in the caption, including #fun with a confetti emoji.

Tia’s fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many admitting they didn’t recognize her at first.

“Yes ma’am! It’s the color and the bangs for me!” one fan wrote with a number of symbols, including heart eyes, black hearts, and fire.

“Damn girl this your color thought you was Tyra banks at first until I read the name fabulous,” another said.

“Honey…. you are giving this 40+ life a knock out punch! Get it girl! #bffsinmyhead,” another commented with two sideways laughing emoji.

“Girl, did Blonde really have to go and make you look 20 tho?! Lol gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Tia’s upload has over 269,000 likes and 6,764-plus comments.

Tia’s sister Tamera may have to do a double take when the two are finally reunited, as she recently admitted she hasn’t seen her Twitches co-star in more than six months.

The former The Real co-host admitted earlier this month that their two families have been apart ever since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March but said they’ve been staying in contact with regular texts, calls, and video chats.

“I know for a fact when we see each other we’re just, we’re gonna cry,” she told Entertainment Tonight.