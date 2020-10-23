Kelly Ripa Shares Cheeky Halloween Throwbacks Featuring Mark Consuelos’ Eye-Popping ‘CHiPs’ Pants

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star ended a 10-pic slideshow with a look back at one of her husband's most memorable costumes.

Kelly Ripa shared her favorite Halloween throwbacks to Instagram, but one of her husband’s costumes stole the show.

The Live star, 50, took to her social media page to share family photos from past celebrations as well as relive some of her best Halloween costumes from the daytime chatfest.

In a nostalgic 10-photo slideshow shared with her 2.9 million followers, Kelly posted several photos of her kids, Michael Lola, and Joaquin, as they celebrated the October holiday in years past. The photo gallery featured the Consuelous kids dressed as classic characters including Wonder Woman and Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow. Another pic featured Joaquin as the tiniest Cowardly Lion while his Batman-themed big brother and Tinkerbell-wearing sis posed alongside him.

Another pic featured Michael as a green-haired Joker and an unidentified Storm Trooper.

Kelly also shared some of her favorite costumes from recent seasons of Live alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest.

One photo showed them as the characters from the classic TV sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, with Kelly sporting a belly-baring genie outfit for the role. And in another, Kelly posed with a producer in her costume for a Handmaid’s Tale spoof. Fans may recall that in 2017, Kelly and Ryan dressed in red robes and white bonnets to play “Ofripa” and “Ofryan” for a mashup titled The Real Handmaids of Manhattan.

But the pic that stole the show was Kelly’s snap of her hunky husband Mark Consuelos dressed as Ponch from the TV series Chips. Mark rocked a super tight tan uniform to portray the character originally played by Erik Estrada in the 1970s drama about California Highway Patrol officers as he stood alongside his sidekick, Jon.

Mark’s pants were so tight that he hit the comments section to clarify what was being shown.

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” Mark wrote.

“Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Kelly replied.

Others also reacted to Mark’s too-tight pants with cheeky comments.

“Well is the shadow seeing anybody? Asking for a friend,” one viewer wrote.

“Nice paunch… No disrespect,” another added.

“I know where Ponch keeps his gun,” a third fan joked.

“And the duvet lol,” another chimed in.

In 2018, viewers saw Mark in a less suggestive version of his CHiPs costume as he posed with a wig-wearing Ryan for the spoof of the ’70 series. In an Instagram post, seen here, Kelly paid homage to her two men as she teased a fantasy CHiPs reboot.

Fans will soon see more from Kelly and her loved ones. Next week, she’ll co-host with Ryan for Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life.” A press release teases that this year’s edition of the annual fright-fest will put “a wacky spin on the craziness of 2020.”