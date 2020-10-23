‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Looks Unrecognizable In Skintight Leather Pants For Halloween Costume

Kandi's Halloween attire had fans doing a double take.

Kandi Burruss looked unrecognizable in her Halloween costume this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her slinky outfit on Instagram on October 23 as she dressed up as a cat in skintight leather-look pants and a leopard-print top with a full face of makeup.

The 44-year-old stunned her 8.2 million followers as she went all out, including what appeared to be prosthetics to give her a cat’s nose. Kandi wore full costume makeup, which included white face paint, black lips, and several grey spots that stretched over her bare left shoulder and down her arm.

She sported a seriously long dark ponytail in a gold hair tie and placed her right hand on it as she lied on a leopard-print rug, completing the upper half of her look with a cat ear headband.

She paired her bottoms with a one-shoulder top and a shiny quilted corset that highlighted her trim waist. Kandi accessorized with gold jewelry, including two necklaces and large hoop earrings as she showed off her long, white nails that looked like claws.

In the caption, she suggested she was going to a party to celebrate the holiday and joked that she said “Purrrrrfect!” when she was invited. She added two black hearts either side of a tiger emoji.

The mom of three gave shout outs to her team, including her makeup artist Lah, stylist Jodie Rowlands, nail tech Nita, and Creative Image Consultant Hause Of Glam, who she also tagged on the photo.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the reality star and Xscape singer.

“Wowwwwwwwwww u killed this @kandi,” one person commented.

“That look is crazy,” another wrote alongside three fire emoji.

“Does not look like you at all,” a third wrote with a confused face.

“Would have never know that was you!!!” a fourth comment read.

Kandi’s upload has received over 77,300 likes and 1,180-plus comments.

The look was in stark contrast the more glamorous attire Kandi has been spotted in on Instagram recently. She rocked a stunning white gown with strappy gold Christian Louboutin heels when she served as a bridesmaid at her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey’s wedding with sports anchor Mike Hill earlier this month.

Actress and model Eva Marcille shared a snap to her account of the two at the ceremony with Kenya Moore in the background. It showed them sitting down and matching in their light ensembles as they held their bouquets.