Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A White Tie-Front Top & Bikini Bottoms

Jade Grobler shared a risqué post today with her 1 million Instagram followers. The 22-year-old model treated fans to a smoking-hot snapshot of herself as she posed topless and wore nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom.

In the snap, Jade was captured near a small body of water. Apart from the pond, trees and rocks comprised her background. She stood on a big rock formation with her legs slightly parted and arms placed on the sides. Instead of facing the camera, the babe looked to her side. Her hair covered some parts of her face.

In the update, the social media star sported a white long-sleeved tie-front top that was wet. The damp fabric clung to her body. She was braless underneath the garment and showed off her cleavage and flat stomach. As it was wet, the light-colored piece became see-through. As a result, Jade’s buxom curves were visible from beneath the clothing. However, she placed a bandage on her nipples, which obscured them from view.

She sported a pair of black bikini bottoms. It boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin around her toned midsection. The waistband hugged her waist down to her hips. The swimwear had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her legs.

For the photoshoot, Jade decided to leave her blond hair down. Her tresses were mostly styled straight. As for her accessories, she opted for a string necklace and another pendant necklace. Her body jewelry, which was her bellybutton ring, was also visible in the shot.

In the caption, the influencer tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, as an indication for her fans to check out the site for more pictures. As per the geotag, the image was taken at Cedar Creek Falls in Queensland.

Many of her avid admirers loved the newest share, as it earned more than 23,200 likes and an upward of 220 comments. Her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how gorgeous and hot she looked. Some of her admirers struggled with words, but still expressed their admiration for the model with a string of emoji.

“I’d nature hike with that view all day long. You look super sexy. I really enjoyed this pic. Thanks for sharing it,” one of her fans wrote.

“The photographer is so lucky to see you in this attire. Maybe I should change professions and be your cameraman,” added another admirer.

“Wow, girl! You look so hot. Your skin, too, is always looking flawless and have the nice sun-kissed color,” a third follower commented.