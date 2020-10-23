Laura Amy Puts On A Sexy Show Of Her Buxom Figure In A Sheer Mesh Bodysuit

On Thursday, Laura Amy made the workweek a little more interesting, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The fitness model flashed her incredible curves in an insanely sexy sheer mesh bodysuit that left barely anything to the imagination, putting on a tantalizing display as she posed on the floor of her bedroom.

Laura’s black one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the platform’s content guidelines because of its see-through fabric, which offered a unencumbered view of her buxom chest. The stunner edited the photo for Instagram, photoshopping out any sensitive bits.

The gauzy number also showed off her midriff and boasted a revealing high cut that exposed her legs. It had a square neckline that sat just above her cleavage, which was fully visible through the transparent fabric. A pair of thin spaghetti straps framed her décolletage, spotlighting her busty assets.

Its sheer nature aside, the bodysuit caught the eye with its patterned design, which consisted of a trio of Chinese dragons sprawled over Laura’s bosom and on the sides of the midsection. The details were a fiery-red color that added contrast and dynamism to the racy garment. The brunette bombshell called attention to the chic print in her caption with a dragon emoji. She credited Fashion Nova for the eye-popping lingerie, tagging the brand both in the photo itself and in the caption.

The Aussie smokeshow was imaged at the foot of the bed, sitting comfortably on the carpeted floor, which was nearly the same shade as her bronzed skin. She raised her knees and stretched one leg in front of her body, leaning on her hands as she tilted her head. She fixed the lens with a sultry gaze and pursed her voluptuous lips in a seductive expression.

The snap captured Laura in mid-profile, teasing the swell of her hip and showing off her curvy thigh. Her legs were closer to the camera and were partly cropped out of the frame, maintaining the focus on her curves.

The steamy upload received considerable attention from the social media star’s over 872,000 followers, racking up close to 12,250 likes overnight. Many of her online admirers and fellow models, including Abby Dowse and Valerie Cossette, also took to the comments section of the post to praise the smoldering look.

One fan thought Laura was “just hot,” further expressing their adoration for the curvaceous model with three hearts.

“Damnnnn sexyyy,” agreed another Instagrammer, who complimented the enticing look with a trail of fire and open-mouth emoji.

“You look so beautiful and mesmerising [sic] wow hotness unimaginable,” gushed a third person.

“I can stare on your picture all day long you are gorgeous and a unique beauty,” chimed in a fourth devotee.