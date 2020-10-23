Paula Manzanal Eats Pizza & Flaunts Bare Legs While Posing On The Kitchen Table

Peruvian beauty queen Paula Manzanal tantalized many of her over 2 million Instagram followers with a captivating photo Thursday, wherein she showed off her sexy legs while posing up on the kitchen table. The blond bombshell went pantsless, flaunting her chiseled pins as she sat on the table top with one leg folded under her body and the other one elegantly stretched out in front of her. She put on a tempting display as she bit into a slice of pizza, closing her eyes while savoring the tasty treat.

Paula herself looked like a total snack, wearing nothing but a super low-cut cardigan that left an eyeful of cleavage on show. The ribbed number was a bright-white color that emphasized her glowing tan. It featured caramel-colored buttons that were a perfect match to her long, flowy locks. The sizzling model wore the garment unbuttoned at the top and pulled down her shoulders, allowing the crimson strap of her bra to be seen. She adorned her abundant décolletage area with a sparkling pendant necklace, turning her busty chest into a focal point.

The 27-year-old also spotlighted her curvy thigh in the sultry pose, and showed off her sculpted calves and slender ankles. She opted to go barefoot for the steamy update, gracefully arching her toes.

Her top fit loosely on her gym-honed body, boasting long, baggy sleeves that further emphasized her lean figure. Paula finished off the casual-sexy look with chic rectangular earrings encrusted with glittery stones. She added a bit of extra bling with a dainty bracelet. Her hairstyle was also on point, as the stunner rocked voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulder. Her cascading tresses grazed her hip, calling even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Paula included a cropped version of the shot, which captured her from the thigh up. The pic put her buxom curves front and center, while also giving fans a better look at her flawless, skin-toned manicure.

The smoking hot look earned a lot of appreciation from her online admirers and fellow models, who flocked to the comments section to praise Paula’s seductive appearance.

“Baddie,” wrote Avital Cohen, who added a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

Valeria Orsini penned her message in Italian, with a Google translation revealing she dubbed Paula a “beauty.” Vicky Aisha commented two fire emoji.

In her caption, the smokeshow asked fans what was their favorite food, reeling in an enthused response from her audience.

“Pizza and steak!!” said one person, leaving a trail of evocative emoji.

“Pizza is yummy,” agreed another fan.

“My favourite [sic] food is you dear!!!!” quipped a third Instagrammer.