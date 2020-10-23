NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Spencer Dinwiddie & Jarrett Allen In Suggested 3-Team Deal With Nets & Pacers

Unless they surprisingly decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Golden State Warriors are highly expected to use the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to further improve their roster in the 2020 offseason. Though it remains unknown when the moratorium on trades will be lifted, several crazy trade ideas involving the No. 2 selection have already started surfacing in the league. These include the blockbuster deal that would enable the Warriors to acquire Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested a three-team deal involving the Warriors, Indiana Pacers, and the Nets. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors will get Allen, Dinwiddie, and the No. 19 selection, the Nets will receive Victor Oladipo, and the Pacers will acquire the No. 2 pick.

Though it wouldn’t give them an All-Star talent in return, the potential deal would still make sense for the Warriors. In exchange for their own 2020 first-rounder, they would be receiving two quality players in Allen and Dinwiddie who could be an important part of their rotation next season.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Dinwiddie would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option in their second unit and could serve as the primary backup for Stephen Curry. Though he’s yet to unlock his ability to space the floor, Allen would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors. As Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Allen would give Golden State a starting-caliber center who would anchor their defense alongside Draymond Green next year.

“Allen, the No. 22 overall draft pick in 2017, averaged 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 70 games in 2019-20. He is very versatile defensively, as he can hold his own when switched onto guards, while providing elite rim protection. Opponents shot just 51.7 percent at the rim against Allen, according to Second Spectrum. Offensively, Allen is a lob threat in pick-and-roll situations, and would help space the floor for Golden State’s shooters. But the 3-point shot is not a part of his game, as he went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc last season (and 6-for-45 in 2018-19).”

If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Nets and the Pacers. Oladipo is yet to regain his All-Star form since recovering from an injury, but once he returns to his old self, he would fulfill the Nets’ dream of adding a third star behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, using the No. 2 selection, the Pacers could replace Oladipo with a younger guard by selecting either LaMelo Ball or Carsen Edwards in the upcoming draft.