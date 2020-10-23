WWE News: Big E Reveals Two Former Superstars Were Considered For The New Day

On the most recent episode of WWE color commentator Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast, Big E revealed that there were two former superstars — Alicia Fox and Damien Sandow — who were previously thought of as potential additions to The New Day.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Thursday, Big E discussed multiple topics with Graves, including his recent split from The New Day when he was drafted by SmackDown while his two stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, went to Monday Night Raw. Later on, he looked back on the faction’s beginnings in 2014, when the three members thought it might be a good idea to recruit a few other individuals. Back then, the group was still being teased as a Nation of Domination-style militant stable, as opposed to the fun-loving trio that fans would eventually see on a long-term basis.

“I remember thinking Alicia Fox was someone we wanted to add because at the time she was doing the stuff with the tantrums. This was when we were more of the militant New Day. That idea was very quickly taken off TV. Get that off my TV screen while we cook up something more family friendly.”

In addition to Fox, Sandow was supposedly another wrestler who was considered for The New Day. While Big E explained that he and his stablemates never spoke to the two superstars about the idea, he suggested that the plan would have likely been “a lot of fun” and that he wishes they would have been given the chance to recruit additional members as they established themselves on television. He also suggested that pushing forward with the militant gimmick was an “intriguing” direction the group could have taken, albeit one that might not have resulted in a six-year run as a trio.

According to Cageside Seats, Fox was seldom pushed as a top star in WWE’s women’s division, though she did catch the attention of fans with her gimmick of throwing temper tantrums, which she regularly “[fell] back on” during her stint in the company. She had been inactive for several months at the time the promotion released her and moved her to the alumni section of its website in October 2019.

Sandow, meanwhile, was being booked as The Miz’s “stunt double,” Damien Mizdow, at the same time The New Day was supposedly planning to recruit him. However, he lost his mid-card push shortly after splitting with The Miz and was mainly used as an enhancement talent in the months leading up to his release in 2016, as documented by 411Mania.