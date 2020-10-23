CJ Sparxx Sizzles In A Wonder Woman-Inspired Costume On Instagram

On Thursday, October 22, American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega, aka CJ Sparxx, took to her Instagram page and wowed her 960,000-plus followers with a set of hot snapshots.

In the pics, CJ rocked a Wonder Woman costume which featured a sweetheart neckline, bordered with a broad gold fabric. The bodice of the outfit was red in color, and featured a gold belt. It boasted a push-up feature to enhance her cleavage, while the risqué garment also drew attention to her flawless décolletage.

CJ paired the top with a pair of blue leggings with white stars painted all over it. The model completed her attire with a pair of blue sneakers. She opted for two gold leather bracelets and a headband to complete the costume.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of makeup, the hottie opted for a bright red lipstick.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place during the Hauntoween — an all-ages-friendly drive-through experience in Woodland Hills, California.

To the delight of her fans, CJ shared five pics from the shoot. In the first image, she stood with her legs spread apart, against a black wall decorated with Halloween pumpkins. Touching her hair, she lifted her chin and turned her gaze away from the camera.

In the second pic, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her booty. In the third snapshot, CJ could be seen sitting in a car. In the fourth photo, she posed alongside her fellow model, Christina Curves. The fifth one was a group photograph in which CJ stood with nine other women.

In the caption, CJ thanked Hauntoween for a wonderful experience, adding that the experience has been sold out. She also informed users that her outfit was from the online store, Party King Costumes.

Within nine hours of going live, the snapshots garnered close to 3,000 likes. In addition, her most ardent fans took to the comments section and shared several comments to praise her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Hello, sweetie, you look perfect,” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful! That looks like so much fun!” chimed in another user.

“You have the best body I have ever seen,” a third admirer remarked.

“Nice outfit! You look wonderful,” wrote a fourth follower.

Other users posted words and phrases like “unbelievable,” “hot,” and “my baby,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the pics, including Magdalèna Kalley, Christy Mack, and Marie Madore.