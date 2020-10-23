Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini In The Ocean: ‘The Harder You Work’

Melissa Riso treated her Instagram followers to a wild and sexy shot of herself wearing a bikini as a storm brewed overhead, and she seemed ready to deal with it.

In the picture, Melissa lounged in shallow water as the surf rolled in. Pieces of seaweed swirled around her legs and arms, and above her in the sky gray storm clouds roiled. On the undeveloped sandy beach, driftwood sat in front of green shrubbery.

Melissa posed with her head thrown back with her mouth open in a sensual look. She leaned back on her hands, showing off her shapely shoulder. The model stretched one leg out in front of her and bent the other one, revealing her tan and toned legs as the foaming waves crashed into them. Both feet disappeared beneath the water.

Melissa wore a hot pink scoop neck bikini top that revealed a hint of her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms that sat low on her hips and dipped down slightly to reveal her flat tummy.

The model’s long brunette hair blew in the wind behind her in tousled waves. She accessorized the beachy look with large hoop earrings.

In her caption, Melissa encouraged people to work hard and push forward through the storms of life, and her followers shared plenty of love for the gorgeous photo and strong sentiment. Nearly 2,000 hit the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their feelings.

“I agree Melissa keep pushing harder to achieve goals in life. You look amazing,” gushed one follower.

“I nominate you as the most beautiful woman on the planet and I am an expert on beautiful women,” a second fan declared, adding several red heart-eye emoji.

“Very very hot in pink and beautiful figure honey really very very hot pose,” enthused a third devotee, who used a variety of kiss, lips, and heart emoji to finish the comment.

“Keep on studying you’ll be just fine. You are so amaziing and gorgeous, Melissa. A perfectly well-rounded woman all around,” a fourth Instagram user replied along with multiple hearts, flames, and red lips.

Melissa regularly shares parts of her work and daily life with those who follow her, and they appear to enjoy the variety of bikinis, athletic wear, and sexy outfits that she models. The Inquisitr recently reported that she stood on the hull of a boat while wearing a neon two-piece string bikini.