Valerie Cossette Smolders In Sexy Lace Lingerie With Chain Details

Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette served up a provocative look in Thursday’s update, displaying her bombshell curves in sexy lace lingerie from Fashion Nova. The Canadian model sizzled in a strappy, cleavage-flaunting one-piece, which boasted scandalous cutouts that exposed her midriff. The daring number was adorned with multiple chain details across the midsection, calling even more attention to her bared flanks. Likewise, the double shoulder straps were also made out of metallic-gold chain, as were the incorporated garter straps.

Valerie, who is Fashion Nova ambassador, opted for a pastel-pink color that complemented her bronzed tan and raven tresses. The see-through outfit included underwire cups that spotlighted her busty chest, relying solely on its broken-lace floral print to censor her curves. The massive gashes on the sides left only a narrow strip of fabric in the front to cover her abs and belly button, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The saucy design also gave fans a peek at the tattoos on her stomach, and left a vast expanse of décolletage on display showcasing her chest ink.

The racy bodysuit was adorned with a jagged trim along the revealing neckline, drawing even more attention to her cleavage and buxom physique. At the same time, it had no trouble showing off her legs thanks to its incredible high cut. A pair of spaghetti straps sat low on her hips, while a set of chains stretched just above her hip bones. Two other pairs of chains accentuated her waist, highlighting her trim yet curvaceous figure.

Valerie let herself be photographed on a pull-out couch, posing on the edge of the seat cushion. She sat with her legs closed, leaning back on her hands as she gazed into the camera with a coy smile. The photo cut off at the knees, maintaining the focus on her perfect hourglass frame. The pose emphasized Valerie’s strong, curvy thighs, showing off the artwork on her voluptuous pins. Her sleeve tattoo was also on show for her audience to admire, as was the tat on her other forearm.

The 27-year-old accessorized with a dainty gold necklace that coordinated with her outfit. Her long nails were lacquered with a pastel-green polish, beautifully harmonizing with her lingerie. She styled her hair into a high ponytail, leaving a pair of rebel tendrils to frame her face.

In her caption, Valerie ranked the outfit among her favorites, further expressing her love for the seductive bodysuit with a sparkling heart emoji.

The smoking hot look made a strong impression on her army of fans, who flocked to the comments section to compliment her beauty and enticing appearance. The post racked up more than 1,450 messages in the first nine hours of going live, in addition to over 78,300 likes.

“Absolutely stunning WOW,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of flames and two heart-eyes emoji for the scorching brunette.

“Wow you look incredible. Just out of this world,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Made my day,” said a third follower.

“You [are] looking so amazing beautiful and sexy and I love you so much,” gushed a fourth devotee.

Just last week, Valerie showed off more of her tempting lingerie on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination in a satin two-piece set from the same brand. The steamy update brought some serious heat to the app, garnering upward of 86,450 likes to date.