Ariana James Looks Super Hot In A Yellow Top And Denim Shorts

Colombian fitness model Ariana James is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on Instagram. Taking to her page on Thursday, October 22, she uploaded a set of hot pictures to wow her 2.4 million admirers.

In the snaps, Ariana rocked a yellow, polka-dotted crop top which accentuated her extremely well-toned physique. It featured an off-the-shoulder design, short puffed sleeves, and knotted detailing on the bodice. It also boasted a cutout on the back.

The tiny garment not only drew attention to Ariana’s flawless décolletage but it also showed off her slender waist and taut stomach.

Ariana teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts, including a raw hem, flared design. The sexy ensemble flaunted her sexy legs and thighs.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in a sleek ponytail, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings and a delicate pendant which rested at the base of her neck. She completed her attire with black booties.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Some plants, a road, and a building could be seen behind her.

Ariana shared three pics from the shoot. In the first image, she stood straight and bent one of her knees. She touched her cheek, gazed straight at the lens, and parted he lips to pull off a very seductive look. In the second pic, she turned her back toward the camera to show off a glimpse of her pert booty. The third and final snapshot was quite similar to the first one but this time, Ariana looked toward the ground

The stunner wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she asked her followers which one of the three snaps is the best. In addition, she informed users that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Samiya Boutique.

Within two hours of going live, the pics amassed more than 66,000 likes. Besides, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 1,230 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and style.

“Hey, Ari, you are so beautiful, just like Princess Jasmine from Aladdin!! You exude so much positive energy!! Sending kisses to you!!!!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you never fail to surprise me with your hotness!! I think all the three pics are simply gorgeous!” chimed in another user.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you are the most beautiful woman on Earth? They probably have, but I want to remind that to you again and again,” a third admirer remarked.

Several of Ariana’s fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Yarishna Ayala, Paola Castillo, and Anita Herbert.