John David & Abbie Duggar Prove That They Will Always Be ‘Honeymooners Forever’ In Sweet Photos

It looks like John David and Abbie Duggar are still in the honeymoon phase, despite them having been married almost two years ago. The Counting On stars looked adorable in a set of two photos that seemed to capture their love for each other.

On Thursday, the couple shared the pictures on their joint Instagram account as they stood outdoors posing together. As seen in previous episodes of the Duggar family’s TLC reality show, John David and his lovely wife flirt with each other quite often. They appear to be doing the same in these snaps as well. They were gazing into each other’s eyes in the first snap with huge smiles on their faces. Abbie gave him a little flirty side eye, while her eager husband couldn’t stop grinning at her. As they were locked in a half embrace, Abbie had her hand clinging to John David’s shirt.

In the second pic, the Duggar daughter-in-law was looking down, while John David also had his head slightly downward. Their smiles were still plastered on their faces. That time Abbie had her hand gently placed on his chest.

The 28-year-old mom of one wore a sleeveless purple top, or it could have been a dress since the bottom half wasn’t seen. The garment showed off her bare arms, which is fairly unusual for a Duggar girl. She accessorized with a petite heart necklace and large drop earrings. She sported a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head. Her curly locks appeared to be pulled back into a loose bun for the photo op.

John David had on a blue polo shirt. It looks like he may have been the one who snapped the photos as his arm appeared to be extended out instead of around his wife. Their 9-month-old daughter, Grace Annette, was not in either picture, but she may have been nearby. However, the married couple may have been spending some alone time together.

The caption indicated that they were on a permanent honeymoon. Their Instagram followers were quick to comment on how adorable they both are.

“I love the way Abbie looks at John and her little giggle is so sweet,” one fan observed.

“This is how it should be!! So cute,” said another social media user.

“You are such a lovely couple and complement each other so well,” a third follower remarked.

Back in August, John David and Abbie snuck out for a romantic boat ride together as twin sister Jana Duggar watched her niece. They even got in a smooch while the boat glided across the water.