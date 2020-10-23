Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Fit Booty & Stomach In A Skintight Ensemble For Latest Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her curves in a four-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting top that embellished her assets, and matching pants that highlighted her jaw-dropping backside.

The social media influencer looked gorgeous as she struck several scintillating poses while modeling outdoors. She was photographed on a sidewalk and steps that were next to a brick wall that was covered in graffiti. There was a row of parked cars behind her, and a light blue sky was visible in the distance.

Lexi had her long blond hair styled in an updo, and her bangs were styled to hang in front of her beautiful face. She rocked a royal blue-colored two-piece ensemble from Fashion Nova. It included a long-sleeved cropped shirt that had a scooping neckline, and wrapped tightly around her chest. The Denver, Colorado native also had on a pair of flare-bottom leggings, and clear high heels. She completed the outfit with earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the first snap, Lexi was shot from the side as she put her left foot forward and pressed her hands flat against the wall. Her head was turned to shoot a sultry gaze at the camera, and viewers were given a view of her defined legs and curvaceous booty. The 23-year-old leaned her hip against the wall for the second pic. Her left arm was raised, and she crossed her right foot in front of her body. This snap showcased her flat midriff in the cropped shirt.

Lexi stood in the same spot, but turned her body to the side for the third slide. Once again, her derriere was on full display as she lifted her left leg. She was captured standing on steps for the final photo. This angle highlighted her ample cleavage in the formfitting top.

For the caption, the influencer joked about needing clothing in order to accept an apology. She added a heart-eye emoji and tagged the popular online retailer in the caption before uploading the set on Thursday.

Many of Lexi’s 761,000 Instagram followers noticed the spicy photos, and nearly 2,700 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over five hours. She received nearly 150 comments, as her replies were swamped with heart emoji.

“The epitome of a real woman,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful!” another wrote while adding a fire emoji.

“Gorgeous honey,” an Instagram user replied.

“You are amazing,” one fan responded.

