Stunning ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sparks Fly For Billy & Lily

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy and Lily grow closer as they work together, and the lines get blurred into the personal. Actor Jason Thompson recently teased the explosive storyline for his on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest.

Jill (Jess Walton) purposefully put Lily (Christel Khalil) with Billy at Chancellor Communications to help reign him in and make sure he doesn’t go off the rails. Their first big test came when Billy impulsively published the exposé of Adam (Mark Grossman). Although that turned out okay, Lily made sure she laid down the law to him.

Now Billy wants to publish a follow-up to the article, believing it would get them a lot of traffic. However, Lily works hard to deter her business partner. They get into a bit of a heated moment while discussing the whole thing, and she really wants him to let his whole vendetta against Adam go, so she asks what it would take for him just to let it go.

“Billy tells her that there’s only one way to shut him up, and he catches Lily looking at his lips. He calls her out by saying that he knows she wanted to kiss him. He’s being playful, it’s cute, and he would love for her to say, ‘Yes, I did,'” Thompson previewed.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

The moment happened, but they decided to keep things professional at the office even though they enjoyed a flirty moment with some sparks flying between them.

“I think that they can be playful with each other, and it can be sexy while still keeping it above-board in the boardroom. He knows there’s a certain attraction between them, so he likes being mischievous,” said the actor.

After a long day at work, Billy and Lily go back to The Grand Phoenix since that’s where each one is living right now. They enjoy a fun little banter with each other, but as they wait to get onto the enclosed elevator, Billy brings up the almost kiss from earlier. He says he thinks that they should go ahead and keep things professional and leave the near smooch unexplored.

However, she ends up leaving him shocked by suggesting that she isn’t actually interested in ignoring the flame that is clearly growing between them as they spend their days together at work.

“When they find themselves in close quarters again, and there’s nobody else around, Lily has a whole different attitude,” Thompson said.

The elevators close right when she makes her surprising statement, but Billy isn’t one to back away from something risky.