Jessie James Decker Rocks A Bold Fringe Jacket & Pink Daisy Dukes

Country crooner Jessie James Decker stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a snap in which she showcased some pieces from the new collection of her brand, Kittenish. She tagged her company’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her fans were interested in checking out the collection.

Jessie stood outdoors on a patio area in the image, with lights strung across the space and a table surrounded by bright red chairs visible in the distance. Towering trees covered in lush green leaves bordered the area, providing the perfect, peaceful backdrop for the shot.

The photo was taken by Nashville-based photographer John Hillin, who Jessie likewise remembered to tag in the picture. She faced away from the camera, showing off the back of a bold jacket with plenty of eye-catching details. The base of the garment was a light-wash denim, which was visible over her arms, shoulders and down the sides of her torso. A row of caramel-colored fringe lined each arm, extending from her wrists to her armpits, and the back of the jacket had four rows of fringe in different hues. The colors were all shades of brown, from a pale beige near her shoulders to a deep espresso brown near her waist.

She paired the piece with simple pink Daisy Dukes that barely extended to the bottom of her pert posterior. The hem featured a distressed frayed detail that accentuated the fringe embellishments on her upper body. She had both arms raised in the air, and the only visible accessory she wore with the statement ensemble was her engagement ring and wedding band.

Her hair tumbled down her back in tousled curls, and she cocked her hip to the side slightly, posing in a way that conveyed attitude, even from behind.

Jessie’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 14,400 likes within seven hours. It also received 90 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“I actually love this,” one fan wrote, complimenting her outfit.

“Bought this jacket today and the sweater dress,” another follower, who was already shopping the new Kittenish pieces, commented.

“Obsessed with this,” a third fan remarked.

“So cute,” yet another follower added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie shared a short Boomerang-style video clip in which she posed poolside while wearing a golden tunic that left her sculpted legs on full display. She held a glass of wine in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other, and finished the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe nude stiletto heels.