Bryson Tiller & Kehlani Get Cozy In New “Always Forever” Video & Fans Are Losing It

R&B crooner Bryson Tiller has shared the video for his latest single, “Always Forever.” The new visuals feature Tiller along with a special love interest, Kehlani.

Directed by Kid. Studio, the clip sees the two singers in an imaginary relationship, with the video jumping between different love scenes. There’s even a kissing scene, which caught some fans by surprise.

To promote the video, Kehlani took to Instagram to post a few pictures from the video shoot, along with a lengthy caption in appreciation of her friend Tiller. In the post, the singer referred to Tiller as one of her dearest friends, listing matching tattoos, years of friendship, and nights of laughter.

“I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being solid,” she wrote.

Some fans, however, misunderstood the post and accused the singer of seeking more than a friendship with Tiller. As a result, the singer went on to delete the post in order to avoid backlash, as reported by Vibe.

Later, Kehlani promptly cleared the air on her Instagram stories, explaining that the caption was just meant to be a supportive message for Tiller’s new release.

“I post lengthy captions about all my friends. You would have to follow me to know that,” she wrote.

For the record, Tiller has been in a relationship with model Kendra Bailey since 2018. The two share a daughter, Kelly Jade, who was born in December 2019. Meanwhile, Kehlani has recently broken things off with rapper YG.

Shortly after the video dropped on Wednesday, fans on social media shared their thoughts on the clip, as well as Kehlani’s now-deleted post. Some fans thought the two looked great together, while others thought Kehlani’s Instagram was a bit too much.

“If I was Bryson’s girl, Kehlani would have to catch these hands for that extra ass caption,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“My bisexual heart don’t even know to who to be more jealous of that Bryson kissing kehlani or that kehlani kissing Bryson,” another person tweeted.

“still trying to recover from it,” a fan wrote on Twitter, referencing Kehlani and Tiller’s kissing scene.

“That Kehlani post she made for Bryson Tiller has me a little taken back,” another fan tweeted.

“Always Forever” is part of Tiller’s latest LP, Anniversary. The project, which released on October 2, also includes tracks such as “I’m Read For You,” “Things Change,” “Inhale,” and “Outta Time,” along with a guest appearance from Drake.

Meanwhile, Kehlani is gearing up to drop the deluxe version of her latest album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which originally released in May.