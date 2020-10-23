Hunter Biden Did Not Receive A Dishonorable Discharge From The Navy, Despite Donald Trump’s Claim

Hunter Biden’s exit from the U.S. Navy Reserve became a hot topic at the first presidential debate, with Donald Trump claiming that the son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden had been dishonorably discharged for his substance abuse issues.

With the second and final debate on the horizon, that false claim has received renewed interest.

As Newsweek noted, Trump’s claim that Hunter Biden was dishonorably discharged was not correct, though his assertion that it was connected to his cocaine use did hold some truth. The report noted that Biden was released from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after a drug test came back positive for cocaine.

That led to an administrative discharge, which is less severe than a dishonorable discharge but can still carry some significant consequences including an impacted eligibility for veterans benefits.

The former vice president stood up for his son during the first showdown, admitting that he had a drug abuse problem but saying he was proud at how he had worked hard to overcome it.

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” he said. “He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son.”

As Health reported, the statement earned praise online from many who noted the importance of acknowledging addiction as a health issue and the danger of placing a stigma on it.

Many predicted that Hunter Biden would be a target for Trump again in the final debate, especially as many of his allies had pushed a controversial series of reports claiming that a discarded laptop connected to him contained incriminated emails, photos, and sexually explicit video.

As The Inquisitr reported, many have questioned the veracity of the New York Post report and the authenticity of emails claiming to show him using his father’s standing as vice president to advance his own business interests. The reporter who wrote the majority of the story reportedly asked that his byline not be used as he had concerns about the validity of the claims.

Trump has continued to attack Joe Biden for the allegations against Hunter, despite warnings from some within his own party that the personal attacks may be backfiring. Trump has not improved his standing in recent polls amid the sharpened focus on the Democratic candidate’s child, with many showing Joe Biden leading by double digits nationally and by significant margins in key swing states.