Instagram Model Brittany Renner Shows Off Her Cleavage & Booty In A Tiny Top While Dancing In Latest Upload

Instagram star Brittany Renner showcased her athletic figure in a revealing outfit for her latest video upload. In the clip, she was recorded wearing a cropped tank top and shorts that flaunted her assets and curvy backside while she danced.

The social media influencer looked effortlessly stunning while she performed some sultry dance moves. Renner was shot at home in her kitchen. She stood in front of her double-ovens, and there were white cupboards and drawers in the background.

Renner had her short hair in curls, and it was teased. The 28-year-old sported a gray three-piece ensemble from Fashion Nova. She had on a knitted cropped tank top that embellished her cleavage with a plunging neckline. Renner also wore high-waist shorts that covered her navel, and a long matching cardigan. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, and had a red sucker in her mouth.

The Judge This Cover author started the vid by facing the camera and tousled her hair. She pulled the sucker from her lips and posed for the lens. Viewers were given an eyeful of her sculpted stomach and toned legs as “Nasty Girl” by The Notorious B.I.G. played over the footage. Renner used the candy to make a provocative pose, and then began lip synching along with the track.

Later in the clip, Renner wrapped the sweater around her body as she grooved to the music, and played with her curls. Renner then shed the sweater and turned her back to the camera to give fans a glimpse of her curvaceous booty. She shook her hips and gave one more sassy look to the lens just as the video ended.

For the caption, the influencer included details on her outfit, and she tagged the ubiquitous online retailer before uploading the footage on Thursday. Many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy vid, and nearly 36,000 made their way to the like button in just over six hours after it went online.

Renner received close to 500 comments in that time. Her boyfriend – NBA player P.J. Washington – responded with a blue heart emoji, and her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with praise for the model’s jaw-dropping figure.

“Blessing my timeline as always,” one admirer wrote.

“Brittt you could [do] no wrong in my eyes,” another added.

“The fact that you slay EVERY hair color & style!” a fan commented.

“And that fit is too cute,” one follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Renner showcased her curves in a similar outfit.