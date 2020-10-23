Judge Throws Out ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accuser’s Lawsuit Against Michael Jackson’s Companies

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young dismissed James Safechuck’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s corporations on Tuesday, The Hill reported. Safechuck, who accused Jackson of abusing him as a child in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, was seeking compensation from MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.

According to the ruling, Safechuck did not demonstrate that Jackson’s corporations had an obligation to protect him from the deceased singer’s alleged abuse. In addition, Young ruled that Safechuck did not prove that the companies had the power to discipline the late pop star at the time of the purported crimes.

Safechuck’s lawyer Vince Finaldi told USA Today that the team would be appealing the decision. According to Finaldi, the ruling ignores “well-established California law” and would “set a dangerous precedent” that would leaves children vulnerable to abusers.

“The notion that these companies owed no duty to protect Mr. Safechuck — who was a young boy working for them at the time — from a known pedophile, attempts to turn decades of child sexual abuse rulings and statutes on their head.”

Safechuck’s case was dismissed in 2017 but gained new life after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the window for sexual abuse victims to file lawsuits.

Safechuck is a former friend of Jackson’s who worked as a dancer and entertainer for the star’s companies. He claims that Jackson abused him hundreds of times, starting in the late 1980s and into the early 1990s. According to Safechuck, Jackson’s businesses were designed to hid a sinister second purpose — to “locate, attract, lure and seduce child sexual abuse victims.”

Safechuck starred in Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland along with Wade Robson, another one of Jackson’s alleged victims. Reed himself is involved in a legal battle with Jackson’s companies as he attempts to film a sequel to the documentary. He has allegedly been filming in the Los Angeles Superior Court as the two purported victims seek legal action against the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s estate.

Phil Walter / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s estate has remained adamant in their claim that both Safechuck and Robson fabricated their stories of abuse for financial gain. Leaving Neverland has been the source of a great deal of controversy due to the debate over the truthfulness of the allegations against the late pop star, who is no longer alive to defend himself. Nevertheless, as Jackson is dead, the estate is not allowed to sue the pair for defamation.