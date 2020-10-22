Sofia Vergara Looks Smoking Hot In Throwback Snap From Two Decades Ago

Actress Sofia Vergara surprised her 20.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a throwback shot from two decades ago, taken sometime in the 2000s, as her caption indicated. Sofia also mentioned that the photo was captured in Los Angeles, although she posed in front of a simple solid-colored backdrop that allowed her curves to take center stage.

Sofia wore a slip dress with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The neckline had a delicate trim along it as well as a small bow embellishment nestled between her breasts, both of which drew even more attention to her cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets.

A seam ran across her body horizontally, just below her breasts, before the fabric continued down her curvaceous figure. The material clung to every inch of her voluptuous physique, from her slim waist to her shapely hips. The photo was cropped, and Sofia’s hands lingered near the bottom of the frame, with one resting on her thigh and the other pulling up the dress slightly.

The only accessory she paired with the simple garment was a delicate ring on her pinkie, which glinted under the light. Her hair was styled in a side part, with the tresses cascading down her chest and back in a sleek style. Her silky strands were cut in a layered look, with shorter layers framing her flawless features. She stared right at the camera in the shot, her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot throwback, and the post received over 107,100 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 568 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her younger self with compliments.

“You’re such an inspiration to me,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This could have been taken yesterday,” another follower added, commenting on Sofia’s ageless beauty.

“You look absolutely fabulous!!!!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“You are the most attractive woman on earth,” another follower commented, captivated by Sofia’s curves.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sofia shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps taken while she was being photographed for the cover of Vanity Fair. In one shot, she lounged in a bathtub wearing nothing but bubbles while photographer Annie Leibovitz hovered above her. She also rocked bold animal-print ensembles in two of the other pictures, with every outfit highlighting her bombshell figure to perfection.