Cindy Kimberly Goes Pantless While Posing On A Bed In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Thursday, October 22, Spanish model Cindy Kimberly uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 6.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 21-year-old posing on a bed with a white duvet in front of a window overlooking numerous trees. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Yosemite Valley located in Yosemite National Park.

Kimberly opted to go pantless for the photoshoot. She, however, did have on lavender lace underwear that put her lean legs on display. She paired the skimpy bottoms with a coordinating sweater. The color of the garments beautifully complemented her tan skin. The raven-haired beauty also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the first image, she lied on her side and bent her knees. Cindy placed both of her hands on the top of her head and pulled back her hair, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She focused her gaze on the camera lens, frowning slightly.

She altered her position for the following photo by lying on her stomach. Cindy rested her head on her arm and looked directly at the photographer.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she was tired. Cindy also tagged the clothing company Revolve, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 330,000 likes. Many of Cindy’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“[Y]ou are the most gorgeous woman,” added a different devotee.

“You are an angel,” remarked another follower, adding two blue heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a purple heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Cindy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, earlier this month she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging polka dot mini dress. That post has been liked over 708,000 times since it was shared.