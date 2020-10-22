Cindy Prado Rocks A Skimpy Black Bikini In A Steamy Trio Of Instagram Snaps

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a steamy trio of shots in which she rocked a tiny black bikini. The photos were taken in Tulum, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. Cindy stood in front of a pristine turquoise pool of water, bordered by a lounge chair and path leading through lush greenery. She wore a swimsuit from the brand Plumeria Swimwear, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The top featured unique cups that appeared to have a floating underwire segments curved underneath her breasts, before a swath of black fabric covered her ample assets. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and also left her flat stomach exposed.

Cindy layered on several gold necklaces, including a shorter chain necklace as well as a longer one with a heart-shaped pendant that nestled just above her cleavage. She paired the top with bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. They dipped scandalously low in the front, leaving plenty of skin on display, and stretched high over her hips on both sides. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape and drew even more attention to her curves.

She finished the look with a few additional accessories, including two bracelets on one wrist and a chunky statement ring on one of her pointer fingers. Her hair tumbled down her chest in tousled, beachy waves, and she gazed right at the camera as she seductively tugged at her bikini bottoms.

She altered her pose just slightly for the second image, dropping both hands by her sides, and in the third, she rested one hand atop her toned thigh. She continued delivering her smoldering gaze in all of the snaps, flaunting her fit figure poolside. Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 13,300 likes within just 44 minutes of going live, as well as 214 comments from her audience.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Pretty as always keep up the good work,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” a third follower remarked simply, including a string of flame emoji with the comment.

“You really look perfectly & amazingly beautiful & gorgeous,” yet another fan commented.

Cindy appears to be spending plenty of time poolside, as her Instagram page indicates. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a double update in which she was perched on a wooden area rocking a revealing animal-print two-piece. She held a frosty piña colada in her hand and was perched in front of a breathtaking view of turquoise waters and lush palm trees.