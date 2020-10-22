Rose Byrne, 41, Looks Flawless In A Black Bikini While Hitting Up The Beach In Byron Bay

Rose was also joined by her boyfriend, actor Bobby Cannavale.

Rose Byrne is taking advantage of being in Australia during its spring season. The actress has been enjoying some time in her home country while her boyfriend, actor Bobby Cannavale, films an upcoming Hulu project, and found some time to relax on the beach earlier this week.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured the 41-year-old spending a fun day under the sun on Tuesday with her beau at Wategos Beach, a popular swim spot in Byron Bay. The celebs were all smiles as they romped around the sand following a dip in the refreshing water.

The Bridesmaids actress opted for a classic black bikini for the day that perfectly suited her phenomenal figure. The two-piece included a tiny, triangle-style top with a deep, plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and ample cleavage on display. It had thick straps that showed off her toned arms, back, and shoulders that glistened under the sun from being soaked in the salty ocean water. The piece also had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, further emphasizing her slender frame.

The Sydney-native teamed her scanty swim top with a pair of solid black bikini bottoms. The number boasted a high-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her taut stomach while a flattering ruching detail on the sides accentuated her curvy hips and tiny waist. The piece also had a cheeky cut that upped the ante of the star’s look, offering a peek at her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bobby opted for a bright green pair of swim trunks with a tropical palm tree print for the outing with his lady love. The couple appeared to be in good spirits, laughing and joking with one another as they swam in the ocean and walked along the secluded shore. They were also spotted getting cozy up on the shore, cuddling up with each other as they laid on top of a white towel in the sand.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Rose and Bobby relocated to Australia with their two children, Rocco, 4, and Raffa, 3, while the 50-year-old films the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, which is based on a book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarity.

The couple is only two of the famous faces that have been enjoying the warm weather Down Under. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, actress Natalie Portman recently found some time in between filming for Thor: Love and Thunder to spend a relaxing day in Byron Bay with her 3-year-old daughter Amalia.