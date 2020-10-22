Demi Rose Displays Insane Cleavage & Famous Hourglass Figure In Revealing One Piece

Demi Rose sizzled in her latest multi-photo Instagram update. She used the social media platform to thank all 15 million of her followers for their continuous support of her modeling career, which she claimed started at age of 18.

The influencer showed off her tantalizing hourglass figure in a black one piece swimsuit. The bottom portion of the garment seemed to be a spandex material and rose to the middle of her flat midsection. Two thick, lacy straps connected to the lower-half of the suit and wrapped tightly around her neck. The straps featured a wide opening so her insane cleavage was exposed for the pic. The only other thing Demi wore was a diamond ring on one of her fingers.

In the first picture, the 25-year-old sat with her back slightly arched, which accentuated her curvy hips. Her left leg was raised slightly higher than her opposite. Demi placed her toned left arm at her side as the other rested on her head. Her extremely long, dark brown hair was worn in loose waves and appeared to blow in the wind. The model tilted her head away from the camera and gazed off into the distance.

The second snap was very similar to the first one, and showcased her thin waist and ample assets. The only aspect that changed was Demi’s hand placement. In the pic, her right hand seemed to be in the process of pushing her long locks out of her face as the wind forced them off to the side of the shot. She closed her eyes as she parted her full lips.

The background of the photo was just as stunning as Demi herself. Deep blue waters were complimented by a sky filled with colors of purple, yellow, orange, and light blue. The model geo-tagged the location of the picture to be in the Maldives, and looked as if she was sitting on a boat.

Demi’s fans were quick to express their admiration for her amazing physique in her latest update. Many could not find the words to fit their feelings, and instead left rows of heart emoji in the comments section.

“Looking like a star,” one person remarked.

“How are you so perfect I’m jealous,” another fan gushed.

“So gorgeous,” a third follower simply stated.

Just yesterday, Demi revealed a sexy shot from the beaches of the Maldives, as reported by The Inquisitr. She rocked a leopard-print dress as she flaunted her backside to face the camera. She shot a seductive gaze for the picture as she ran her hands through her brown locks.