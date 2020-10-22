Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Knit Loungewear Set While Standing On A Balcony

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons looked incredible in a new Instagram post she shared on Thursday, October 22. The single mom and entrepreneur showcased her curves in a Fashion Nova ensemble and her 6.7 million Instagram followers had plenty to say about it.

Angela posed on her balcony for this set of snapshots. She wore her long, dark hair extensions in curls and a side part, and the locks tumbled over her shoulder. She wore large hoop earrings and had a watch on one wrist.

The reality television personality wore the “Can You Knit It” sweater set in the Fashion Nova line’s camel color. The roomy, hooded long-sleeve pullover grazed the star’s waistline and Angela pushed the sleeves up nearly to her elbows.

The matching knit joggers had a drawstring tie at the waist and the bottom hem rested against her muscular calves. The fabric clung to her curvy hips and Angela finished the look with a pair of killer heels. The showstopper pointed-toe pumps were white with a multi-colored pattern scattered all over.

In her caption, Angela signaled that she was focused on business and wasn’t about to be distracted by anything else. The first photo showed her with a cocked hip and an elbow braced against the wall next to her. She looked off to the side and rested one hand on her hair.

The subsequent snaps varied slightly as Angela shifted her legs and looked toward the camera with a sultry expression. In the final picture, she struck a flirty pose as she raised one foot to rest it against the calf of her other leg.

Around 16,000 likes and 150 comments piled up during the first four hours after Angela had first shared these alluring shots. People raved about her pumps, her ensemble, and her jaw-dropping beauty, oftentimes relying on emoji to reinforce their points.

“Beautiful and gorgeous woman black queen amazing,” a follower declared.

“Gorgeous and very beautiful plus stunning totally flawless,” another praised.

“Keep getting More Gorgeous everyday,” a fan wrote.

“It’s The HEELS 4 Me,” someone else raved.

A few weeks ago, Angela revealed that she had been working on a rebuilding plan. The Growing Up Hip Hop star explained that she was setting goals and looking to improve her physical fitness as well as her spirit and mind. She invited everybody to join her in the journey, and it certainly looks like she’s fine-tuned this plan successfully.

This knit set wasn’t revealing and didn’t expose anything naughty. Despite that, Angela was ravishing in this outfit and she clearly raised temperatures among her millions of Instagram followers.