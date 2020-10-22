Celeste Bright Poses On All Fours While Wearing Skimpy Bikini

On Thursday, October 22, American model Celeste Bright made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 672,000 followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 26-year-old posing outside in front of a white building with glass French doors. Outdoor umbrellas and palm trees can be seen in the reflection of the glass. What appears to be a stone wall was also visible in the background.

Celeste posed on all fours with her hands and knees on the ground. She arched her back and looked toward the photographer with her mouth slightly open.

Celeste flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves, flat midsection, and toned legs were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. As for jewelry, she sported a gold chain necklace and sizable hoop earrings in the same color.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

The social media sensation left two tiger emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to her pose.

The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of Celeste’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are the best bikini girl in town,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Hello beautiful baby looking gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“If you were any hotter, the world would melt,” quipped another follower.

“You’re very beautiful and sexy looking,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, Celeste uploaded a picture, in which she tied a satin scarf with an intricate pattern across her chest while wearing bikini bottoms. That photo has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.