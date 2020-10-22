Bethany Lily April Flaunts Curves In Teal Lace Teddy And Undone Jeans

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent many of her fans into a frenzy on Thursday, October 22, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old model was photographed standing in front of a television, next to a large window for the two-slide series. Bethany situated herself in the center of both frames and struck two sexy poses.

In the first image, Bethany stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her hourglass figure. She tugged on her lingerie with her right hand while her left hand rested against the window glass. She emitted a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens.

The second image displayed her from her right side as she leaned against the window and popped her backside out. She looked into the camera’s lens and pouted once more.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks were parted in the middle and the bottom half was styled in curls that fell around her shoulders and back.

She displayed her busty chest in a skimpy, teal, lace teddy featuring two thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s low-cut neckline, which featured a lace-up design, revealed her cleavage in its entirety, drawing eyes to her ample bosom.

She teamed the lingerie with a pair of denim jeans that featured embroidered butterflies on them. The pants, which Bethany left undone, were quite tight on her, accentuating her curvy hips and pert derriere.

In the post’s caption, Bethany revealed that her ensemble was designed and manufactured by BoohooMAN.

The smoking-hot series caught the attention of plenty of social media users, amassing more than 26,000 likes within two hours after it went live. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to state their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“Wow so beautiful, hope you have a great day,” one individual wrote, adding a few fire emoji to their comment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous my darling,” chimed in another admirer.

“Outstanding outfit love,” a third fan asserted.

“You look amazing my gorgeous queen,” a fourth user declared, following their comment with a series of red-heart emoji.

The stunner often uploads jaw-dropping content to Instagram. On October 19, she shared some images in which she rocked a scanty, animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. That slideshow received more than 100,000 likes.