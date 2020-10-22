Bethany Lily April Flaunts Curves In Teal Lace Teddy And Undone Jeans

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent plenty of fans into a frenzy on Thursday, October 22, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old model was photographed in front of a television while next to a large window for the two-slide series. Bethany situated herself in the center of both frames and struck two sexy poses.

In the first image, Bethany stood with her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her hourglass figure. She tugged on her attire with her right hand while her left hand rested against the window glass. She emitted some sultriness as she wore a pout on her face and directed her strong gaze away from the camera’s lens.

The second image displayed her from her right side as she leaned into the window glass and propped her backside out. She looked into the camera’s lens this time and pouted once more.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and back.

She displayed her busty chest in a skimpy, teal, lace teddy that featured two thick strings that went over her shoulder and down her back. The garment’s low-cut neckline, which featured a lace-up design, revealed an ample amount of cleavage, drawing eyes to her bosom.

She teamed the intimate number with a pair of denim jeans that featured embroidered butterflies on them. The pants, which Bethany left undone, were quite tight on her, accentuating her curvy hips and pert derriere.

In the post’s caption, Bethany revealed that her ensemble was designed and manufactured by BoohooMAN.

The smoking-hot series instantly caught the attention of plenty of social media users, amassing more than 26,000 likes within two hours after going live. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to state their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“Wow so beautiful, hope you have a great day,” one individual wrote, adding a few fire emoji to their comment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous my darling,” chimed in another admirer.

“Outstanding outfit love,” a third fan asserted.

“You look amazing my gorgeous queen,” a fourth user declared, following their comment with a series of red-heart emoji.

The stunner often uploads jaw-dropping content of herself to Instagram. On October 19, she shared images in which she rocked a scanty animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. That slideshow received more than 100,000 likes.