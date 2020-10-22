Model Cindy Mello Bares Cleavage In A Small Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Cindy Mello put her curves on display in an alluring photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was photographed sporting a bikini with a plunging neckline that flaunted her assets and her athletic figure as she struck a sultry pose.

The 25-year-old had shared several enticing pics from photo shoots recently, but this was the first swimsuit pic she had posted in several weeks. Mello was captured outdoors for a black and white shot on a sunny day. There was a palm tree visible in the background, and the sunlight created multiple shadows.

The model – who is well-known for appearances in Maxim, GQ, and Sports Illustrated – was filmed sitting down. She had her legs apart, and bent her right knee up into frame. Mello hunched forward and placed her arms down to rest her hands in front of her body. Her long dark hair was wavy and it flowed over her shoulders and down her back. She kept her mouth slightly agape while shooting a sensual look into the camera.

Mello rocked a small revealing two-piece that highlighted her jaw-dropping physique. Her top had a scooping neckline and knotted in the front, and she had on bottoms that were not fully visible, but thin straps could be seen hugging her hips and tying on the sides. Mello also wore a wide-brimmed sunhat that cast a shadow over the upper-part of her gorgeous face. Fans were given an eyeful of her toned midsection and her cleavage in the the low-cut top, along with a hint of her fit legs.

For the caption, the social media influencer tagged the shoot’s photographer, Sam Dameshek, and added a white heart emoji before uploading the picture on Thursday afternoon.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy post, and more than 24,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over three hours after it went live. She received over 100 comments in that time. Swimsuit model Devin Brugman responded with a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about Mello’s figure in both English and Portuguese.

“Something to behold,” one admirer responded.

“Your boyfriend sure is a lucky guy,” an Instagram user replied.

“You’re so pretty,” one fan wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“Timeless beauty,” a follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Mello showcased her slender body in a matching lace lingerie set. She flaunted her fit backside in thong panties for that eye-catching upload.