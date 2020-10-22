Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Stunning Black-And-White Photos

Ashlee Simpson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer is currently pregnant with her third child and is showing off her bump as her due date approaches.

The “Outta My Head (Ay Ya Ya)” hitmaker stunned in what appeared to be a black cover-up that fell to the floor and featured mid-length sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Simpson tied the garment up around her stomach and showed off her growing bump. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with a couple of rings. Simpson styled her blond hair up but left the front down to frame her face. She kept her fingernails short and showcased her natural beauty.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to two black-and-white images within one upload.

In the first shot, Simpson was captured from head-to-toe in front of what looked to be a gray backdrop. She pushed her right leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes. Simpson placed her hands near her stomach and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she posed with her husband, Evan Ross. The 32-year-old also wore black and accessorized with a chain. He stood behind his wife and looked down at her bump while both her hands were touching her stomach. Simpson positioned her head up to the right slightly and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Amanda Demme.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 315 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

“a stunning, amazing mother. thank you for being a good influence on your babies & on your followers unlike some women,” one user wrote.

“You are beautiful! Earth mama!” another person shared.

“You are stunning my queen!” remarked a third fan.

“Omg. Ashlee you look so beautiful pregnant,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Simpson announced she was expecting another child in April. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Pawn Shop Chronicles actress revealed she was having another boy the following month. Both her children participated in the gender reveal party by helping their mom cut into a colorful cake.

The cube-shaped dessert was decorated with various shades of blue and pink on top. When slicing the cake through the middle, it was full of blue sprinkles inside. Simpson appeared happy to be having another boy. However, her daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, looked as if she was hoping she was going to have a little sister.