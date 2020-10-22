Jessica Naz Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Black Lace Bodysuit For Guess Photoshoot

On Thursday, October 22, American model Jessica Naz uploaded a tantalizing picture from a Guess photoshoot on Instagram.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing in front of white brick walls. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Los Angeles, California.

She faced away from the photographer and kneeled with her legs spread on a white chair. Jessica arched her back and gripped the top of the chair with both of her hands. She looked over her shoulder and lowered her gaze with her mouth slightly open.

Jessica flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bodysuit with criss-cross straps and lace detailing. The cheeky garment put her pert derriere on full display. She also had on a pair of black elbow-length gloves and sheer thigh-high stockings with a thick band.

For the photo, she sported a short wig with thick bangs, giving her look an additional edge.

The image had been edited to include the words Guess lingerie in white writing.

In the caption, Jessica noted that the picture was taken by professional photographer Josh Ryan. She also credited makeup artist Gabrielle Solana, hairstylist Coleman Morris, and wardrobe stylist Lisa Harlock in assisting with the photoshoot, by tagging their Instagram accounts.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Divine creature,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look amazing! Fantastic picture,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful and classy…… and of course sexy,” remarked another admirer, along with both a heart-eye and a 100 emoji.

“You are so beautiful and perfect! Have a great day Jessica! :D,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently shared a suggestive snap from the same Guess campaign, in which she wore a plunging purple bustier and matching high-cut underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 8,000 times since it was shared.