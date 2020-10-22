Barefoot Blake Lively Votes With First-Timer Ryan Reynolds & Shares Photo Of The Occasion

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds got out to vote on Thursday, and the actress revealed to her 27.4 million Instagram followers that it was the Deadpool star’s first time casting his ballot in the United States.

“It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly,” she wrote.

In the image that accompanies the quote, the pair stood in front of a stone wall, with Blake wearing pink ankle-length pants, a check coat, and a gray shirt. She appeared to wear brown strappy heels on her feet and her blond hair tumbles loose down her shoulders.

Ryan, on the other hand, wore blue sneakers, gray jeans, a blue button-up shirt, and a pair of glasses.

Both held what might have been mail-in ballots in their hands as they posed arm-in-arm.

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud,” he noted in his own Instagram post.

Christopher Jue / Getty Images

However, the couple introduced their own twist on the announcement, adding some lighthearted fun to the situation with some silly trolling.

For Ryan’s social media message, he showed the original image, which featured Blake barefoot and standing on her tippy-toes. In his Instagram story, he added a pair of drawn-on brown boots to her feet, and eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the strappy sandals in Blake’s image were drawn on as well.

In her story, she joked that Christian Louboutin should hire them to be professional shoe doodlers for the high-end designer brand, zooming in on the obviously drawn-on shoes.

“So confused at the shoe difference in your posts haha,” commented one person.

Ryan was born in Vancouver, Canada. Although he has lived in the United States for most of his adult life, until recently he wasn’t a citizen, and he couldn’t vote in American elections.

In 2016, as Variety reported, Ryan lamented the fact that he wasn’t able to cast a ballot in the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. He also revealed that he was thinking about becoming an American citizen and noted that the election was divisive.

Though they haven’t been open about whom they are voting for and their political stance currently, the couple has been putting their money on the line recently to help migrant children and those impacted by the coronavirus, as The Inquisitr previously reported.