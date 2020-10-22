Gabby Epstein Shows Off Amazing Figure In Scanty White Lingerie

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein teased thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 22, when she shared some revealing new snapshots of herself.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model photographed herself with her cellphone for the four-photo slideshow. Gabby switched between a few sexy poses as she positioned herself in the center of each frame. In the first image, she posed with her body facing the mirror as she pouted and stared into her phone’s screen. She cocked one hip out and hid her face behind her phone in the second image. The third photo showed her in a similar pose as the first image. While the fourth snapshot displayed just her smiling face as she rocked a white face mask.

Her long highlighted blond hair was pulled back and tucked behind her ears as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. It was pinned back completely in the selfie.

The model’s bosomy chest was on display in a daring, white sheer-lace corset bra. The garment, which reached down to her navel, called attention to her bust as it was designed with a plunging V-shape front that revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching, scanty bottoms that easily showcased her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The briefs’ side straps, which were raised up past her hipbones, drew the eye to her slim core. She accessorized the skimpy look with two gold necklaces and a pair of gold earrings.

Gabby revealed in the post’s caption that her lingerie was manufactured by PrettyLittleThing, an online fashion company.

The smoking-hot images went live less than 30 minutes ago and have already garnered more than 17,000 likes, proving to be a hit with social media users. Dozens of followers also quickly headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her form, stunning looks, and intimates.

“Wow! You look absolutely sensational! So sexy and beautiful,” one individual wrote, adding a series of white heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“The world is full of beautiful women, but you have to be near the top of the list,” chimed in another admirer.

“With that gorgeous body of yours you could have a potato sack on your head and I wouldn’t mind,” a third fan asserted.

“The baddest,” a fourth person added, filling their message with fire emoji.

Gabby has shared numerous jaw-dropping posts to Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she stunned fans with several images of herself in a tiny mint green bra and thong.