WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Shows Off Her Long Legs In Glamorous Metallic Bodysuit

WWE superstar Sasha Banks flaunted her long legs in a photo that she shared with her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday. She also paid homage to the most famous spy in pop culture.

In the picture, “The Boss” wore a one-piece mosaic bodysuit that showed off her enviable figure. The outfit was made up of gold studs and silver metallic shards, the latter of which complemented the grey and white room where the photo was captured.

She topped off the glamorous ensemble with a pair of silver heels, keeping in line with the overall color scheme on display.

Banks posed with her legs apart, similar to James Bond’s stance during GoldenEye‘s iconic opening credits sequence. She held her right arm upright by balancing the elbow on the palm of her left hand. The WWE superstar radiated glamor and confidence, as is commonplace with her on-screen persona.

She also stood in front of a circular shape that was made out of a plain white material, which was also a nod to the “007” adventure from 1995.

In the accompanying caption, she gave a shout out to the movie, confirming that the similarities to the spy thriller were completely intentional.

Of course, Banks’ fondness for GoldenEye may be based on the 1997 video game adaptation for the Nintendo 64. In a 2018 interview with the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel — which was founded by fellow wrestling star Xavier Woods — the former Women’s Champion named the first-person-shooter as one of her top five favorite video games of all time.

Banks’ fans and peers appreciated the photo as well. The comments section was full of positive sentiments and compliments for the Friday Night SmackDown star, including a flattering message from her female wrestling hero.

“Wowsa,” wrote Trish Stratus, the Hall of Famer who inspired Banks to become a professional wrestler in the first place. As The Inquisitr recently documented, the pair have also expressed an interest in facing each other in the squared circle.

Billie Kay, meanwhile, simply stated that she was “obsessed” with “The Boss.”

“I am so proud of you. You look stunning,” declared another Instagram user, clearly in awe of Banks’ beauty.

Tenille Dashwood — formerly Emma in WWE — was also among the wrestlers and sports entertainers who added to the positive vibes in the air.

Banks has used Instagram to stun her followers this week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she also shared a snap of her relaxing on the ledge of a pool.