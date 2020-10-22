Paige VanZant Sizzles Wearing A Red Bikini In The Water For Latest Steamy Update

Paige VanZant looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she scintillated fans with a sensual photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a bikini while she struck an alluring pose in a pool.

The former UFC competitor has delighted followers with a plethora of steamy swimsuit snaps in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with this enticing image. VanZant was captured in a pool and nothing else was in frame besides her stunning figure and the green-tinged water that surrounded her.

The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was filmed from the waist up for the pic. VanZant was submerged in the water up to her neck as she struck a provocative pose. She raised both her arms up and pressed her hands against her head. The 26-year-old had her long blond hair slicked back as it flowed behind her. Her head was tilted back, and she closed her eyes while leaving her mouth slightly agape.

VanZant rocked a red bikini top that highlighted her ample assets. It was a halter-style top that hugged tightly to her chest and left her toned midsection exposed. Part of her gorgeous face and body were obscured by shadows, but her skin looked glowing against the light backdrop. Fans were given a glimpse of her curvy figure, and her bust that was outlined by the tight-fitting number.

For the caption, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant mentioned being a “queen” in both her dreams and in reality. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, Eric Coleman, in the image before uploading it on Thursday.

Many of VanZant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers took notice of the spicy photo, and nearly 30,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over two hours after it was posted. The flyweight received over 140 comments in that short time. Fellow MMA fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk responded with a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those and fire emoji. Fans flooded the comments section with praise for VanZant’s physique.

“All these awesome pics you keep posting, you really need your own calendar, I’ll buy the first one if you promise to autograph it,” one follower replied.

“Haha. Might as well dream big,” a fan wrote while adding a clapping hands emoji.

“Clever with the Eminem line I guess,” an Instagram user commented in reference to the caption.

“A very beautiful queen might I add,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week VanZant flaunted her curves while sitting poolside. She was shot wearing a thong bikini that showcased her curvy backside.