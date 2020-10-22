Daisy Keech Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Booty Shorts & Hoodie Combo

Blonde bombshell Daisy Keech updated her popular Instagram feed on Thursday, October 22 with multiple pictures that put the spotlight on her peachy posterior. In the sexy, two-snap slideshow, the former Hype House member — who went on to found The Clubhouse’s content collective in Beverly Hills — posed for the camera in skintight booty shorts and a baggy hoodie as she climbed into a car.

In the accompanying caption, the 21-year-old identified the vehicle she had been snapped beside as a Porsche. She also brought attention to her “booty gains” in a subsequent reply.

Although Keech’s page has frequently featured the model and influencer in far more revealing attire than in her latest update, fans overwhelmingly gushed over the sultry showing of her back-end curves in the comments section as opposed to discussing the inclusion of the high-end car.

“Girl your body is INSANE,” wrote one awe-struck admirer.

“My fabulous and gorgeous queen!!” commented another of Keech’s followers.

“You are the cutest cupcake that my eyes have ever seen,” raved a third user. “There is nothing that can compare to your beauty.”

“Baby, you can drive my car,” added a fourth fan.

The first shot in Keech’s provocative pictorial found the social media star lifting her right foot into the door frame of her vehicle while arching her back. As a result, her pleasingly contoured booty became the focal point of the shot mid-frame. Her gray shorts only served to accentuate its size and shape as they conformed perfectly to its shapely dimensions.

Her upper body remained more of a mystery, however, as her baggy, gray hooded sweatshirt revealed little of her sinuous figure and her face was largely turned away from the camera. Keech completed the look by sporting a purple and white Converse Chuck Taylors and wearing her golden blond hair in a loose bun and tail.

The second snap showed Keech in a similar position, while still offering her 5.3 million followers something more to see. For this shot, she had turned her face toward the camera and offered its lens an impish smile while keeping her eyes closed. She further arched her back as well, providing additional emphasis for her shapely midsection.

Keech’s latest spread generated a significant response on Instagram, receiving almost 250,000 double-taps in under two hours after going live on her feed. Moreover, 900-plus replies had been left as of this writing.

As relayed by The Inquisitr, Keech also ignited the platform with a post earlier this week that showed her eating cereal while flaunting her figure in skimpy, white lingerie.