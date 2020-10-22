Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Teen Crew Faces Tough Moments

General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode indicate that the romantic quadrangle among the teens will move forward a bit. Conflicting crushes may soon turn this quartet of friends against one another and the October 23 show will reveal what’s next on this front.

Josslyn and Cameron kissed at the homecoming dance, and Dev saw it happen. Cam has romantic feelings for Trina, and she does for him as well. Dev’s crushing on Joss, and he’s started to play dirty to try to engineer the outcome he wants here.

During Friday’s show, General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Dev will make his next sketchy move to try to keep Cam and Joss apart. He recently showed that he is willing to go to great lengths to accomplish his goals and fans suspect that this could get ugly.

Dev recently forged an entry in Josslyn’s journal. He then created an opportunity for Cameron to see it, leading the teen to believe that Josslyn hated the kiss they shared.

The fake entry also indicated that she wished Cam didn’t have feelings for her. Naturally, this was a major blow to him.

The General Hospital sneak peek for Friday shows Josslyn and Dev together talking and she’ll rant a bit. She’ll voice her determination to make Cameron ignore her to her face, a reaction to another shady move by Dev to make her think she’d previously been blown off.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

It seems likely that Dev will scramble a bit and this will be where more manipulation comes into play.

He won’t want Cameron and Josslyn to easily figure out that they’d been played or that there had been a misunderstanding about meeting up before. General Hospital teasers have signaled that he’ll do whatever he feels is necessary to spend time with her and keep her away from Cam.

Elsewhere, Trina will be confronting Cam. General Hospital teasers from the preview show her asking him if they are more than friends or not. She seems to have a pleading tone to her voice with this, so it could prompt him to admit his real feelings toward her.

This would be the perfect chance for Cameron to be truthful about his crush, but he still feels pulled toward Josslyn. He spent years hoping that Joss would see him as more than a friend, but she didn’t until he had shared a kiss with Trina. Now he’s hoping to find clarity, but things seem to be getting more and more complicated.

General Hospital spoilers hint that this won’t all be resolved for a while yet and someone’s heart is sure to end up hurt. Viewers are eager to see exactly how this plays out over the next few weeks.