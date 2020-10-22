Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine Stuns In Plunging Black Shirt With Fake Bloody Wound On Her Chest

Sylvester Stallone’s 22-year-old daughter, Sistine, seems to have gotten in the Halloween spirit. On Thursday, October 22, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress uploaded a series of spooky, yet stunning snaps for her 1.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed Sistine posing outside at night in what appears to be a residential area. Parked cars and numerous trees can be seen in the background.

She opted to wear a long-sleeved plunging black shirt that showcased her incredible curves. She kept the casual look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For the photos, the blond beauty wore her long locks down with a slightly off-centered part. She tucked her hair behind her ears, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. The co-host of the Unwaxed podcast also had special effects makeup on her chest that resembled a large wound, with fake blood dripping down her top.

In the first image, Sistine faced forward and stood close to the photographer. She crossed her arms and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open. The following photo showed her raising one of her eyebrows and pursing her lips, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation suggested that her fake wound was nothing more than a horrible “paper cut.”

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So pretty @sistinestallone,” gushed an admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful! Happy Halloween!” added a different devotee.

A handful of Sistine’s followers also commented on her gory makeup.

“Wow that looks real that must have been some sharp paper,” wrote one commenter, along with a crying-laughing emoji, seemingly in reference to Sistine’s caption.

“Must’ve hit a major artery!” quipped another Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

While this look was fairly modest, Sistine typically is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Earlier this month, she uploaded a throwback picture, in which she wore skimpy bikini bottoms that accentuated her lean legs. That photo has been liked over 125,000 times since it was shared.