Chelsea Handler Says She’ll Pay Ex-Boyfriend 50 Cent’s Taxes If He Reconsiders His Support For Trump

Chelsea Handler has offered to pay for her ex-boyfriend Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s taxes. However, the deal stands if the rapper reconsiders his recent support for Donald Trump.

The comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 21, to make the surprise offer.

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

Handler’s offer comes in response to Jackson’s recent tweet, where he doubled down on his Trump endorsement after a user claimed that he wasn’t a fan of Biden’s tax bill because he didn’t want to become “20 Cent.”

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea,” Jackson responded.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson recently endorsed Trump on social media after learning about Joe Biden’s tax plans, which could go into effect if he becomes president.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to the proposed tax bill, New York City taxpayers who earn over $400,000 per year would be subject to a 62 percent tax rate. Meanwhile, those earning the same in California, New Jersey, and the state of New York would be taxed at 62.6 percent, 60 percent, and 58 percent, respectively.

Jackson’s comments didn’t go unnoticed, as Handler promptly responded to his endorsement. In the tweet, the comedian seemed disappointed about Jackson’s support of the president, saying that he “used to be” her favorite ex-boyfriend.

The “Candy Shop” rapper was quick to respond on Twitter, complaining about how his political views affected his love life. In the same tweet, Jackson then told Handler he loves her, hoping that Trump and Biden won’t ruin their friendship.

Jackson and Handler had a brief romantic relationship in 2010 after they met on her late-night show, Chelsea Lately. The two continued to date for a few months, but eventually broke up the same year.

Handler has never shied away from criticizing Trump. In 2019, during a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo, the comedian called the president “nauseating” and “the pinnacle of white privilege,” as The Inquisitr reported.

In the same interview, Handler, who has a Netflix documentary called Hello Privilege, discussed white privilege and accused the president of using it to help himself and his associates.

“Let’s keep other people down so we keep winning, so I can keep filling my own pockets,” she told Cuomo. “At some point, if you really want equality, you have to be okay with other people succeeding… He and the Republican Party at this point are about no one succeeding except for them.”